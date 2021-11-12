Bigg Boss 15: Fans Slam Shamita Shetty for 'Provoking' Afsana Khan, Blame Her for Latter's Ouster

Most recent episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed the ouster of Afsana Khan. The singer was asked to leave the show after she picked up a knife and tried to harm herself following a severe panic attack. This created a sense of panic in everyone. Umar Riaz tried his best to control her. However, things got out of hand when Afsana lost her calm over co-contestant Shamita Shetty and threatened to hurt herself.

Later, Bigg Boss called Afsana Khan into the confession room and asked to exit the show. When she refused to leave, Bigg Boss reportedly sent crew members inside to bring her out. Afsana Khan’s ouster has left social media divided. A section of the internet is blaming Shamita for “provoking" Afsana despite knowing the latter’s mental state.

A user wrote, “More than Afsana, Shamita deserves eviction because she provoked Afsana to that level and called her mental too. It’s so unfair with Afsana. At least she was entertaining unlike Shamita who does nothing except bitching about others!"

Another one said, “Shamita Shetty is one entitled bi**h. She provoked Afsana and called her mental and when Umar told her to not say that word she ordered Bigg Boss to throw her out of the house. And BB Exactly did that."

However, Shamita’s fans extended their support to the actress by trending the hashtag “We Stand By Shamita". Shamita’s fans think that Afsana “misdirected" her anger towards the actress after being betrayed by her own friends Umar and Karan Kundraa during the VIP access task, wherein Umar didn’t choose Afsana for the VIP room access.

Defending Shamita, a fan wrote, “Afsana started blaming Shamita Shetty for no reason. Her so-called friends are responsible for removing her from the task. She said more than what we saw on television. Stop blaming SHAMITA for Afsana’s attempt."

Meanwhile, Raqesh Bapat also had to make an exit mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor recently entered the house as a wild card entrant along with singer Neha Bhasin.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

