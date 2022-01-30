Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Rakhi Sawant Dances To Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pushpa Item Song, Gives Ritesh Steamy Kiss

Although Rakhi Sawant didn’t win Bigg Boss 15, she made headlines this season for finally introducing her husband Ritesh Singh to the world. Rakhi had first mentioned Ritesh in Bigg Boss 14, confessing that she is married to him. As curiosity around his identity mounted, Ritesh finally came under the spotlight and appeared in a bunch of Bigg Boss 15 episodes. Now, with the couple out, they’ve already made a few public appearances. One of which was on Saturday on the sets of the Bigg Boss 15 finale.

The paparazzi spotted the couple twinning in yellow, probably decked up for a performance on the show. Ahead of their on-screen performance, Rakhi and Ritesh presented a small performance on Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Oo Antava from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa for the paparazzi outside the sets. The cameras spotted Rakhi and Ritesh getting out of their vanity van and breaking into the dance.

Advertisement

In another video, shared by a paparazzi, Rakhi was seen interacting with the paparazzi outside her vanity when she called Ritesh the ‘Rajinikanth’ of Bollywood. The actress then decided to indulge in some PDA and gave Ritesh a steamy kiss. At first, Ritesh refused to play along but he eventually gave in.

Advertisement

On Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi had made the final cut. She was among the Top 5 finalists last year but chose to take home Rs 14 lakhs instead of fighting for the winner’s trophy. At the time, Rakhi had said that she needed the money for her mother’s cancer treatment. This year again, Rakhi came close to making the final cut but was eliminated from the show. The elimination did not go down well with Rakhi. Speaking to the paparazzi two days after her eviction, Rakhi accused Bigg Boss of using her for entertainment every season but doesn’t let her have the winner’s trophy.

“Iska matlab ye hai ki Bigg Boss agar aap har saal mujhe bulaege, toh aap sirf mujhe tissue ki tarah istemaal karege. Main tissue paper nahi hu Bigg Boss. Main jeeti jaagti insaan hu (This means that Bigg Boss, you will call me every year and use me like a tissue? I’m a human being. I’m not a tissue)," Rakhi told the paparazzi.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.