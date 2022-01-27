Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Shilpa Shetty Urges Fans To Vote For Shamita Shetty, Says She Has 'Qualities Of A Winner'

It is finally time to say goodbye to the 15th edition of the popular reality show Bigg Boss. After a season filled with high voltage drama that ruled our living rooms for nearly four months, the finale will be aired on January 29 and 30 at 8 PM. The seven finalists this year are Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundra, Tejasswi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Rakhi Sawant, Pratik Sehajpal and Rashami Desai.

As the tension and speculations deepen among both contestants and fans, actress Shilpa Shetty has come forward to make an appeal for votes to fans on behalf of her sister Shamita. In the video shared on Instagram, she began by saying that she is making an appeal on behalf of her sister because she knows Shamita would never ask anything for herself.

She congratulated all the finalists who have made their way this far and noted that although she thinks everyone deserves to win, she is rooting for Shamita as she has the “qualities of a winner". Shilpa called Shamita strong, dignified and a person of integrity who is beautiful not only from the outside but also inside. She then requested all the viewers to make her dream of Shamita winning the season come true.

Before Bigg Boss 15, Shamita Shetty was seen on Bigg Boss OTT. She has reached the Top 5 but ended up as the second runner-up. Divya Agarwal had won the maiden Bigg Boss OTT season. While she didn’t win the show, Shamita was among the favourite contestants of the show. In Bigg Boss 15, she made headlines not only for her game but also for her relationship with co-contestant Raqesh Bapat. She was also was in the news for her fights with Tejasswi Prakash.

Meanwhile, the Bigg Boss 15 finale will feature Deepika Padukone and Shehnaaz Gill, among other stars.

Who are you supporting to win this season of Bigg Boss?

