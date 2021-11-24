​Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Counters Fan of Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash After Backlash

Actress Gauahar Khan, known for her outspoken nature, has received criticism from the fans of Bigg Boss 15 contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash. Winner of Bigg Boss 7, Gauahar has been ardently following the current season and sharing her views on the inmates’ behaviour. She had criticised Karan for allegedly bullying fellow participant Pratik Sehajpali inside the house. Following this, a fan of Karan and Tejasswi asked everyone to dislike Gauahar’s recent music video titled ‘Tohmat’.

Gauahar responded to the person, by calling him frustrated, and said negativity will never win. “The person who is writing this has no other work in his life. Go on, watch my song and increase its views. Negativity will never win. You guys are frustrated. Live yourself and let others live too," she said on Twitter.

Gauahar is facing a lot of backlash from Karan and Tejasswi’s fans after she criticised the pair for their actions inside the house of Big Boss 15. She faced a lot of hate in the comment section by the supporters of Karan and Tejasswi. Several users asked her to be an unbiased critic. “Did you see how Shamita, Pratik was bullying, clapping when Tejasswi was speaking. She was calm & maintained dignity. But for Shamita and Pratik, it takes u 1 second to tweet,” a user said.

Another user targeted Gauahar saying that in the name of healthy and fair criticism, she has been demeaning and degrading others. Many others accused her of spreading negativity and hatred while advising others not to do the same.

Although many of her fans also tweeted in her support, saying she too has a right to present her opinion and she can’t be everyone’s favourite.

