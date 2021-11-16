Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan 'Loving' Neha Bhasin for Exposing Karan Kundrra's Gameplay

Gauahar Khan is closely watching the ongoing season of Bigg Boss and often tweets about the contestants and their gameplay. Recently, Gauahar took a dig at Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s game plan and praised Neha Bhasin for exposing them. The actress wrote, “Parda phaash kar diya, toh hazam nahi ho raha (They are not able to digest that they have been exposed). Gauahar’s tweet came after Neha commented on Karan’s mind games. However, Gauahar didn’t mention Karan or Tejasswi’s name in her tweet.

Neha recently entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a wildcard contestant and gave a very honest and blunt opinion about the gameplay of the contestants. The Bigg Boss OTT contestant mentioned that Karan is a player who is not being upfront and blunt about things and talking about other contestants behind their back.

Advertisement

On Neha’s blunt review, Gauahar praised the singer. Her tweet received mixed reviews from netizens. While many supporters of Karan and Tejasswi bashed her opinion, others were in favour of the statement.

Gauahar also reacted to Tejasswi and Karan’s behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode when Salman Khan was scolding Pratik Sehajpal for being argumentative. The two were laughing and giggling when Salman blasted Pratik for his rude behaviour. Stating how the Weekend Ka Vaar shows real character of people, Gauahar mentioned how some people take the harshest treatment in their stride, while some laugh at the others’ weakest moments. Extending support to Pratik, Gauahar wrote, “Stay strong, the best of people make mistakes. It’s about how you show a humble side, and you did today. Dust off and play well."

From the very start of season 15, Gauahar has been constantly supporting Pratik. And as far as Karan is concerned, viewers are quite fond of him but at times, he is also judged for his sly gameplay. His chemistry with Tejasswi is well adored by Bigg Boss fans.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.