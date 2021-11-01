Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Schools Tejasswi Prakash for Her Tone with Salman Khan

Tejasswi Prakash, contestant in the 15th season of Bigg Boss, is facing difficulty finding many people to root for her. She was slammed by the host, superstar Salman Khan for talking to him in a disrespectful tone. A promo of the episode showed the actor losing his cool and reprimanding Tejasswi. Now, actress Gauahar Khan has called out Tejasswi for being rude to Salman.

Her tone did not sit well with the Bigg Boss 7 winner, who reacted to Tejasswi’s behaviour in a tweet. Gauahar wrote, “Aapke baat karne ke tareeke se aap jung jeet sakte hain, aur jeeti hui baazi haar sakte hain. Tejasswi Prakash cute hona ka matlab badtameezi nahi hoti! (Your way of talking can win you a battle and can lose you a won battle. Tejasswi, being cute doesn’t mean you can misbehave.)"

During this Sunday’s Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman asked contestant Umar Riaz who he would approach for advice in a difficult situation. Umar defended himself for going to Tejasswi for help saying that he did that because he found her “fun loving." Salman rebuked saying “How will fun loving help in a difficult situation?" Tejasswi, who was listening to Salman, interrupted the conversation saying, “Why are you repeating it so many times? Can’t he come to me in difficult times?"

This comment from her irked Salman who asked her, “And why are you talking to me like this? Don’t have this thing with me madam. If somebody is dying, he should come to you for comedy just because you are fun loving. What the f*** is that?"

Just a couple of days ago, Gauahar reacted to the fight between contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. The Bigg Boss contestants got into a physical fight and the violent behaviour upset housemates, fans and celebrities. Gauahar slammed Tejasswi, who defended Karan despite his aggressive stance. Karan and Tejasswi have been grabbing attention in the house for their growing proximity.

Starting this week, Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Meisha Iyer, Tejasswi Prakash, Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgaal, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Afsana Khan, Rajiv Adatia, Jay Bhanushali are competing for the title.

