Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Threatens Umar Riaz Fans with Police Complaint for Cyberbullying Her

Actress Gauahar Khan is known for putting out her opinions on ongoing issues. She is closely watching Bigg Boss 15. Since the start of the season, she is lending support to her favourite contestants’ to call out housemates for their wrongdoings. Now, Gauahar on Thursday expressed her disappointment with fans of Bigg Boss 15 contestant Umar Riaz. In a series of tweets, she threatened Umar’s fans with a police complaint about cyberbullying her.

Gauahar had tweeted about the recent fight between Umar and co-contestant Simba Nagpal. She had lambasted Umar. His fans slammed her and went on to abuse her using obscene language in reply to her tweets. Umar is the elder brother of Bigg Boss 13 finalist Asim Riaz.

Advertisement

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Gauahar Khan Schools Tejasswi Prakash for Her Tone with Salman Khan

Now, in her latest tweets, Gauahar called out Umar’s fans for cyberbullying her. She said that his fans have “no logic and no tolerance for other people’s views." When asked to ignore, the actress said that “Absolutely I can ignore. But what they are doing is bullying and I can report them to the police."

It all started after Gauahar criticised Umar for using profane language against Simba Nagpal’s mother which led to a physical fight between them inside Bigg Boss. After being abused by Umar, annoyed Simba pushed Umar into the swimming pool. Later, Umar called Simba ‘Daily Soap ka Hero bataayega ab mera auda kya hai’ (Now, a daily soap hero will tell me status) while praising doctors.

Earlier, Gauahar called out Bigg Boss 15 contestant Tejasswi Prakash for being rude to host Salman Khan. She also commented on the fight between contestants Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal. Her consistent tweets on Bigg Boss show that she follows the show wholeheartedly.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.