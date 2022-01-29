Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: Polls Predict Tejasswi Prakash Is Clear Winner; Rashami Desai Out of Race?

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale winner will be announced on Sunday. Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai are competing for the winning title. Everyone has a favourite contestant in the house. Here’s a chance to pick yours. Cast your vote, here.
Ahead of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Colors TV shared an interesting promo featuring the show’s top six finalists Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, and Rashami Desai. Check it out here
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Salman Khan gets emotional after Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to late Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla on the finale episode. The Bollywood superstar gives a tight hug to Shehnaaz as she struggles to hold back her tears. Sidharth and Shehnaaz were reportedly dating at the time of his death.
Read more: Bigg Boss 15: Teary-eyed Salman Khan Hugs Shehnaaz Gill After Her Tribute to Sidharth Shukla
A picture of Rashami Desai from the sets of Bigg Boss 15 has surfaced on the internet suggesting that she is out of the finale race. In the picture that has made its way to social media, we see Rashami Desai interacting with host Salman Khan on stage.
In a new promo of the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, Raqesh Bapat is confronting Tejasswi Prakash for saying that Shamita Shetty is trying to get close to Karan Kundrra. The actor, who has been dating Shamita since Bigg Boss OTT’s conclusion, lashes out at Tejasswi for her character assassinating statements against his girlfriend.
Read more: Bigg Boss 15 Finale: Raqesh Bapat Slams Tejasswi Prakash For Shamita Shetty-Karan Kundrra Comments
Six contestants have reached the finale and will be in the race for the winner’s trophy. Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, and Rashami Desai remain in the game after months of chaotic survival inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. However, if online polls are anything to go by, Tejasswi seems to be a clear choice of BB viewers for the winner. While Karan Kundrra emerges as the second favourite followed by Pratik Sehajpal.
Bigg Boss 15 is set to come to an end this weekend with a star-studded grand finale and the shooting for the same has already begun. Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan were spotted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 as they geared up for their finale performances on stage. Click here to read more
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale LIVE Updates: After three months of intense gameplay, shocking evictions, and mushy romances, Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan, is coming to an end and gearing up for an unprecedented finale with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Rashami Desai, and Pratik Sehajpal competing to lift the stunning trophy and take home the cash prize of Rs 50 Lakhs.
Ahead of the finale, several publications and Bigg Boss fan clubs’ Twitter handles ran polls, seeking votes from viewers for their favourite contestant on Bigg Boss 15. The majority of polls predicted that Tejasswi Prakash would be a clear winner of the 15th season of Bigg Boss. Tejasswi has been creating waves inside the Bigg Boss house ever since her arrival. Six contestants have reached the finale and will be in the race for the winner’s trophy. However, it is being reported that Rashami has been evicted from the show.
Tejasswi has had a tumultuous journey inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. She fought with almost everyone and had particularly ugly fights with Shamita Shetty. She also created quite a furore with her comments on Shamita’s age. However, Tejasswi was slammed for age-shaming Shamita. Her romance with co-contestant Karan Kundrra was one of the biggest highlights of this season. Their fans lovingly call them ‘TejRan’.
Before the finale, comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa entered the house and the finalists also got a chance to revisit their journeys. The top six contestants also put their best fashion foot forward and delivered sizzling dance performances.
Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, and Siddhant Chaturvedi will also grace Bigg Boss 15 grand finale. They will be seen promoting their upcoming film, Gehraiyaan, on the show. Shehnaaz Gill will also be seen paying an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 finale. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz, fondly known as SidNaaz, were co-contestants on Bigg Boss 13. Former Bigg Boss winners Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, Rubina Dilaik, Gautam Gulati, and Gauahar Khan will also appear on the finale night.
Bigg Boss 15 grand finale will be telecast in two parts. The first part will air on Saturday, January 29 at 8 pm on Colors TV. The second part will be telecast on Sunday, January 30, at the same time.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.