Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Salman Khan Introduces #PraNiSha, Pratik and Nishant Dance to RRR Song

Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat have maintained their bonding since the days of Bigg Boss OTT. The trio’s bonding despite several ups and downs, has continued through Bigg Boss 15 as well, where they had entered with special privileges. The audience has loved to watch their friendship survive despite several fights, differences in opinion, etc.

At the Bigg Boss15 grand finale episode on Saturday, the trio were quizzed by host Salman Khan on their bonding and chemistry. They were asked to hold up placards in answer to a few questions. Seeing their answers, Salman commented that their friendship is quite evident and the audience has also loved their bond. As they thanked the audience, Salman introduced their performance of the night, calling them with a new hashtag - #PraNiSha.

The trio’s finale performance was telecast then. Pratik and Nishant danced to the hit song from RRR - Nacho Nacho - picturised on Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film. The song was the perfect fit for the two friends. Shamita then comes in to complete the trio, showing off her dance moves. The three of them then set the stage on fire, dancing to a medley of songs.

The much-awaited grand finale of Bigg Boss 15 premiered on Saturday at 8 pm. Hosted by Salman Khan, part one of the grand finale episode saw the elimination of finalist Rashami Desai. The second part of the grand finale will witness the winner of this season. There will be more performances on Sunday’s episode.

Former Bigg Boss winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Shweta Tiwari, Urvashi Dholakia, and Rubina Dilaik will appear on the Sunday’s finale episode to offer one of the finalists a briefcase which will have Rs 10 lakh in it. It remains to be seen if any of the remaining contestants–Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat–take up the offer.

