Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant - Who Will Win the Trophy Tonight?

After a season of non-stop combat that witnessed the contestants defying all odds and making it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, and it’s a now or never situation for the finalists. We previously saw Rashami falling short to make it to the Top 5, while the remaining contestants (Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat) were given a golden opportunity to take a briefcase filled with 10 lakh rupees and leave the show.

Continuing the fervour of the finale, Bigg Boss ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari are set to join tonight’s spectacular festivities with a power-packed dance performance.

To make this occasion ever more special, Shehnaaz Gill returns on the big stage to pay a ‘pyaara salaam’ to Bigg Boss 13 champion Sidharth Shukla. His fond memories come flowing in as host Salman Khan shared both tears and smiles with Shehnaaz.

That’s not all, to add charm to the starry night, the star cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa - along with director Shakun Batra, will be gracing the stage. As the dust settles tonight, all eyes will be on the one who will emerge on top as the undisputed champion of this season.

