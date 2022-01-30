Home » News » Movies » Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant - Who Will Win the Trophy Tonight?

Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale: Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Pratik, Nishant - Who Will Win the Trophy Tonight?

The countdown to the Bigg Boss 15 crown begins as the grand finale episode kicks off to find out who will emerge the winner this year.

Entertainment Bureau
Updated: January 30, 2022, 20:33 IST

After a season of non-stop combat that witnessed the contestants defying all odds and making it to the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, and it’s a now or never situation for the finalists. We previously saw Rashami falling short to make it to the Top 5, while the remaining contestants (Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundraa, Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal and Nishant Bhat) were given a golden opportunity to take a briefcase filled with 10 lakh rupees and leave the show.

Continuing the fervour of the finale, Bigg Boss ex-winners Gauahar Khan, Gautam Gulati, Rubina Dilaik, Urvashi Dholakia and Shweta Tiwari are set to join tonight’s spectacular festivities with a power-packed dance performance.

Ex-winner Gauahar Khan will be seen performing at the grand finale tonight.

Bigg Boss 4 winner Shweta Towari on the sets of Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

To make this occasion ever more special, Shehnaaz Gill returns on the big stage to pay a ‘pyaara salaam’ to Bigg Boss 13 champion Sidharth Shukla. His fond memories come flowing in as host Salman Khan shared both tears and smiles with Shehnaaz.

Shehnaaz Gill pays tribute to the late Sidharth Shukla on Bigg Boss 15 grand finale.

That’s not all, to add charm to the starry night, the star cast of Gehraiyaan - Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Dhairya Karwa - along with director Shakun Batra, will be gracing the stage. As the dust settles tonight, all eyes will be on the one who will emerge on top as the undisputed champion of this season.

first published: January 30, 2022, 20:25 IST