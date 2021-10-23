Bigg Boss 15: Hina Khan, Maniesh Paul to Appear as Guests on Salman Khan's Show

In the upcoming Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar episode, actors Hina Khan and Maniesh Paul will appear as special guests and have fun with the host and contestants. The latter asks Salman Khan if he is still “afraid" of his father Salim Khan. The superstar replies, “No, I respect him." Moreover, Salman will school contestants Jay Bhanushali, Karan Kundrra and Pratik Sehajpal.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan to Ask Shilpa Shetty to Announce Raqesh Bapat’s Wild Card Entry?

Advertisement

During a task, Karan became violent with Pratik and used all his might on him, but the latter didn’t retaliate, which took everyone by surprise. Realising what he has done to Pratik, Karan breaks down and confesses that he didn’t expect Pratik to go against him in the task.

Salman further explained to Jay that he could have saved his prize money and image too by playing the game straight and simple. He can be heard saying, “Yeh jo aapka fear hai na, isko nikal do, kyunki yeh fear aapko le dubega!"(Get rid of this fear within you because it will pull you down.)

Meanwhile, the contestants nominated for eviction this week are Karan, Umar Riaz, Shamita Shetty, Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal, Ishaan Sehgal and Meisha Iyer. In this week, Vidhi Pandya and Donal Bisht got evicted in a surprise mid-week elimination.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.