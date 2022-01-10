Bigg Boss 15 Host Salman Khan Confirms Show Getting Extended for 2 Weeks; No Finale on Jan 16

Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan has confirmed, in a new promo, that the reality show is getting extended for two weeks. In the promo, host Salman Khan also informs the housemates that Ticket To Finale will continue and the show is going to be extended for two weeks. Therefore, ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will have its grand finale by January-end.

Earlier it was expected to have the finale on January 16. But, now the makers have made an official announcement to extend the show for two weeks, so it will continue till January-end.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a few wild card contestants may enter the house. Vishal Kotian and Rajiv Adatia were supposed to enter as wild card contestants but after Vishal tested positive for Covid-19, his entry has been delayed. Rajiv will also enter after a while, according to news agency IANS. As per the sources, Simba Nagpal was also approached but he was not keen to enter the show again as wild card contestant.

During the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Umar Riaz was evicted. Salman announced Umar’s eviction on Sunday’s episode of Weekend Ka Vaar, making it one of the most shocking eliminations this season. Upon his exit, Umar took to his Twitter handle and thanked his fans for their constant support. He wrote, “Meri janta meri army kabhi Mujhe bahar nikal de, support na kare Aisa Ho nahi sakta. (My audience, my army can never eliminate me). That’s impossible. I want to thank each and everyone one of my fans from India and all across the world for being my bedrock throughout and still. #UmarArmy."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.