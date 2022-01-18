Bigg Boss 15: In Twist Before Finale, Rajiv Adatia Back in the House as Ringmaster

Before the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, the makers have sprung a grand surprise on the housemates. Evicted contestant Rajiv Adatia was brought back to the house, and it shocked and gladdened them in equal measure. With Rajiv’s sudden entry to the show, many of the dynamics are set to change.

What’s special about the new entry is that Rajiv has re-entered the house as a ringmaster, who will be seen making the contestants dance to his tunes. There is also a lot of discussion about Rajiv Adatia’s conversation with Tejasswi Prakash.

Co-contestants Tejasswi Prakash and Shamita Shetty do not get along with each other. They have also been spotted fighting with each other on numerous occasions. Recently, there was a huge fight between the two regarding Tejasswi’s boyfriend Karan Kundra. When Rajiv Adatia entered the house, he spoke to Tejasswi regarding the latter’s issues with Shamita.

Speaking on the issue, Rajiv said that Tejasswi always felt insecure when Karan was with Shamita. Rajiv sat down with Tejasswi and discussed the problems between her and Shamita.

Responding, Tejasswi said that she can’t trust Shamita anymore. Not just that, she also calls Shamita a liar, adding that she treated Rakhi badly while being the captain in Ticket to Finale. This promo has earned Tejaswi much praise from her fans.

This avatar of Tejasswi is being discussed on Twitter. While some are praising her to the skies, others are displeased with her behaviour over the last few days.

