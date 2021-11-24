Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant is New Wild Card After Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee's Entries Delayed

Bigg Boss 15 is moving ahead with twists and turns to hold on to viewer attention. And the latest news doing the rounds is that Rakhi Sawant is entering the show as a wild card contestant. The channel, of course, has not said a word on the speculation doing the rounds.

Sources said that Rakhi, who caught the nation’s attention with her antics in the opening season of Bigg Boss, has been quarantined with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in preparation for her entry into the house. Reportedly, the makers are planning to bring in Rakhi because another wild card Abhijit Bichukale, who was supposed to enter the house on Monday, has tested positive for Covid. In fact, Rashami and Devo’s entries have also been delayed because of him.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: Tejasswi Prakash’s Emotional Side Makes Her Both Weak and Strong in the Game

Advertisement

For Rakhi, who’s now doubles as a politician affiliated with the Republican Party of India faction headed by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, the Bigg Boss house is familiar territory, for she was a part of it in the previous season as a challenger and finalist.

In the last few days, three wild card entries have been named. They are Desai, Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale, who earned his spurs in Bigg Boss Marathi. When Rakhi enters the house, new equations are bound to be set in motion.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: 5 Reasons Why Jay Bhanushali is a Wasted Opportunity on Show Despite His Popularity

Interestingly, Rakhi has appeared on the show as a guest. And most recently, she has been seen talking to the media about the Salman Khan-starrer Antim: The Final Truth and how she’s waiting to watch the movie. Antim also features Salman’s brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, who’s all ripped to wow audiences.

(With IANS inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.