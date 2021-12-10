Bigg Boss 15: Is Ritesh Rakhi Sawant's Real Husband? Pics of Him with 'Family' Surface Online

Bigg Boss 15 saw not just Rakhi Sawant return to the reality show but also saw the entry of her husband Ritesh, who she married before the lockdown. In season 14, Rakhi used to complain how Ritesh did not meet her even once after marriage and longed to be with her. In the show’s latest season, Ritesh is seen with Rakhi inside the house.

However, there have been speculations whether or not Ritesh is Rakhi’s real husband. Earlier, report has suggested that he is one of the cameramen in the show and now some pictures of him with his alleged real family have also surfaced online.

Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat had come out in Rakhi’s support when fans claimed her marriage with Ritesh is fake.

She said, “I feel sad that people make rumours and statements about someone without checking any facts, which is completely unacceptable and wrong. I have been to Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh’s marriage virtually and it happened for real. Rakhi is my friend and she has shared with me also and now on the show also, that she was in trouble when Ritesh came to her life and worked miracles. I stand with them."

Sofia later also said that Ritesh is an NRI who came to India only for Rakhi as she wanted him on the show. “Ritesh is a kind-hearted man. Rakhi is not after his money. She married for love. I love them both. I gave them my blessings for their relationship. He is an NRI, but again who cares about all of that when they are in love. Can we celebrate the love that they have. Love is beautiful. I request you not to judge anything unless we know the truth," Sofia added.

