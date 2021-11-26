Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali Shares Adorable Video With Daughter Tara After Eviction From Salman Khan's Show

After sending almost two and a half months in the Bigg Boss 15 house, actor Jay Bhanushali has finally reunited with his wife Mahhi Vij and daughter Tara after his eviction from Salman Khan’s show. Quite many times, Jay has mentioned how much he misses his family, especially his daughter, Tara. Now that he is home, he shared an adorable Instagram reel with his daughter.

In the video, Jay can be seen extending his hand to Tara, who then kisses it. This promotes the actor to hug his little kid.

Mahhi, too, shared a photo of Jay hugging Tara while she sleeps. She penned an emotional note that read, “They say a daughter and a father’s bond is irreplaceable and I’m so proud that Tara has a father like you! You have set an example of what a good human being you are and Tara is going to follow your footsteps someday. She will be proud that her father is a good human being and that is rare!!!! @ijaybhanushali ❤️❤️❤️"

Recently, Mahhi shared a video where a clip of Bigg Boss featuring Jay was being played on the television. On seeing her father, Tara tried to get into the TV screen as she wanted to meet him. In her adorable voice, she calls out ‘papa’ and further asks him to come to her by saying “papa aajao". Unable to get any response, Tara knocks on the TV screen to get his attention.

After making all attempts, there comes the best moment of the video whenthe little girl plants kisses on the TV screen in order to send love to her daddy. Mahhi captioned the heartwarming video,“Looking for a door to enter."

Meanwhile, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian were eliminated alongside Jay in Thursday’s episode of Bigg Boss 15.

