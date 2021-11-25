Bigg Boss 15: Jay Bhanushali’s Daughter Tara's Reaction on Seeing Her Dad on TV Will Break Your Heart

Jay Bhanushali is one of the most popular actor-host of the television industry. This year, Jay is trying his luck in the Bigg Boss house as he is one of the contestants of the 15th season of the reality show. The actor has played his A-game from the start and has often made headlines for his ‘principles.’ Quite many times, Jay has mentioned how much he misses his family, especially his daughter, Tara.

Well, the little one is equally missing her 'hero'. In a video shared by his wife Mahhi Vij, a clip of Bigg Boss featuring Jay was being played on the television. On seeing her father, Tara tried to get into the TV screen as she wanted to meet him. In her adorable voice, she calls out ‘papa’ and further asks him to come to her by saying “papa aajao”. Unable to get any response, Tara knocks on the TV screen to get his attention.

After making all attempts, there comes the best moment of the video whenthe little girl plants kisses on the TV screen in order to send love to her daddy. Mahhi captioned the heart warming video,“Looking for a door to enter.”

Tara’s adorable video left all fans and followers, including a few celebrities in awe. Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan, Kamya Panjabi, evicted Bigg Boss 15 contestant Miesha Iyer were all hearts after watching the video. And who will not be?

A couple of days back, Mahhi had shared another video in which Tara was seen kissing a picture of her and Jay. She had also added a few lines of the song, Surma, in the background. Posting the video via her Instagram handle, in the caption, Mahhi wrote, “Our hero.”

Fans are eagerly waiting for the Family week so that Jay and Tara can meet, and they get to see some adorable father-daughter moments in the Bigg Boss house.

