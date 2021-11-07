Bigg Boss 15: Kamya Punjabi, Moose Jattana Slam Makers Over 'Special Treatment' to Shamita Shetty

It seems a section of the internet is not very excited to see Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin’s wild card entries into Bigg Boss 15 house. Not just Bigg Boss fans but former contestants including Kamya Punjabi, Moose Jattana, and Shefali Jariwala have called out makers for only sending Shamita Shetty’s close friends on the show. It may be noted that Shamita and Raqesh are presently in a relationship. They formed a connection during their stints on Bigg Boss OTT. Shamita also shares a close bond with Neha, who was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss OTT.

Earlier, Shamita’s ‘Rakhi brother’ Rajiv Adatia was brought as a wild card entry into the show. Now, ex-Bigg Boss contestants have slammed the makers for giving “special treatment" to Shamita on the show.

Kamya tweeted, “Just started watching the last night’s epi of #BB15 and I feel why why why???? Why this special treatment? Why send a friend and a boyfriend? This is so unfair for all the other contestants! @ColorsTV." (sic)

While Shefali didn’t like the fact that Neha was passing information to Shamita from outside the house. She claimed this was against the rules. Shefali wrote, “How is one allowed to talk about what’s happened outside the house! I was a wildcard too and it was strictly prohibited. Yeh Kya ho raha hai (What’s happening)? Do I smell favouritism…"

Moose Jattana, who was seen with Shamita in Bigg Boss OTT, was against the actress entering the BB house for the third time. Shamita previously participated in Bigg Boss 3. Ahead of Raqesh and Neha’s entries, Moose tweeted mockingly, “Shamita Rani in her castle made of Bhai’s and friends. Soon to be added Neha and Raqesh. The most boring people in history."

Last week, Salman Khan had also taunted Shamita for acting like “a queen" in the house.

