Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Compares Shamita Shetty with His Ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar

In a recent episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were seen discussing their relationship with other contestants in the house. During their conversation, Karan compared Shamita Shetty with his ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar. Tejasswi responded, “Oh yaa. They both have coloured hair, they have pretty much the same kind of body.

Karan listed out the similarities between the two, he revealed, “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai." Tejasswi asked him what would he do if he fell in love with Shamita. “No. Brocode bhi to ek cheez hoti hai," Karan quipped.

Meanwhile, the chemistry between Karan and Tejasswi seems to be growing by the day. Recently, Karan was heard telling Akasa Singh, “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash). Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)."

Akasa assured that Tejasswi had feelings for him too, but he said that there was nothing from her end. Karan had earlier told Tejasswi, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."

