Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Confesses His Feelings for Tejasswi, Says 'Everyday I Fall in Love...'

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been grabbing many eyeballs with their romance inside Bigg Boss 15 house. They have become one of the most popular pairs in the history of Bigg Boss, with fans trending their hashtags ‘TejRan’ on social media almost every day.

The couple keeps the viewers hooked to the show with their cute banter and crackling chemistry. Just like Karan and Tejasswi, their fans also cannot wait to see their relationship blossom once the duo is out after the show. In a recent promo from an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 15, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are seen talking to each other in a corner of the house. Karan asks Tejasswi, “Tu mujhe pasand toh karti hai na (Do you really like me)?" Tejasswi blushes and replies, “yes." He then jokes, asking her if she will change after the show and she playfully hits him. She also asks him if he is sure about her. To which, he looks at her lovingly and says, “Every day I fall in love…"

The video received immense love from TejRan fans and other Bigg Boss viewers including ex-contestant Vidhi Pandya, who commented, “Omg," alongside a series of heart-eyed and evil eye emojis.

Last week, Salman Khan came down heavily on Karan Kundrra for not playing the game seriously. The Bollywood superstar took a dig at Karan for just doing romance and chilling inside the house.

“It feels like you are on a holiday. What has happened to you? Ishq mein nikamma? Salman told Karan. He further told Karan and Tejasswi, “If you both want to be seen, then you have to be seen for yourselves."

