Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Holds Tejasswi Prakash in His Arms During Task; TejRan Fans Have Meltdown

It seems romance is brewing between Karan Kundrra and his Bigg Boss 15 co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. Karan and Tejasswi share a great bond on the show and are often seen supporting each other during tasks. In a recent captaincy task, Tejasswi fell ill and was constantly coughing. Karan thought she was choking and immediately lifted her in his arms and took her inside the house.

A video from the live feed, shared by Karan and Tejasswi’s fans on social media, shows how Tejasswi started coughing incessantly after talcum powder was thrown at her face during the task. As she continued coughing, Karan held her in his arms and rushed to the medical room. However, she later told him that she was faking it.

Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Confesses That He Has a Crush on Tejasswi Prakash

Meanwhile, a new promo from Colors TV shows Tejasswi, 29, and Karan, 37, discussing who they should date. “We should date somebody who is 45," Tejasswi tells Karan. To which, he quickly replies, “No," before adding, “she should be 10 or 12 years younger than me." A visbily blushing Tejasswi then says, “See, you need me!"

TejRan, as Tejasswi and Karan’s fans lovingly call them, fandom is having a meltdown on Twitter as their favourite duo is getting closer to each other. One fan wrote, “When he came to know that she is fine and she is acting… He got relief. This scene took my whole heart…" (sic) Another one said, “the way he looks at her like she’s the only girl in the whole world!"

Recently, Karan was heard telling Akasa Singh, “You already know, I have a crush on her (Tejasswi Prakash). Hai vo comedy life mein thodi si, (she has a humorous nature) extremely cute hai, achhi bandi hai (she is very cute and a good girl)."

Akasa assured that Tejasswi had feelings for him too, but he said that there was nothing from her end. Karan had earlier told Tejasswi, “I am extremely fond of you. Mujhe expression issue hai. I am telling you this, that I need to be given rights. So now that you know, I will be there for you."

