Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Opens Up About His Breakup With Anusha Dandekar

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar shocked their fans with their breakup after dating for six long years. Both of them stayed quiet until the VJ spoke about it in a cryptic note. Nowadays, Karan is locked in the Bigg Boss 15 house and his gameplay is being loved by the audience. His chemistry and brewing romance with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash is also getting adored by fans.

Karan, who had not spoken a word on his breakup, recently opened up about it to Shamita Shetty. In the October 27 episode, the actor told Shamita that how he has lost many friends because he was too engrossed in the relationship for the past few years. As they got ahead in the conversation, Karan stated that it is very important to be aware of one’s own issue to work upon it. The actor further talked about the layers of his relationship and admitted that he has a self-centred approach. Karan said, “I am a caring person but I am very self-centred.”

During the conversation, Karan opened up about the breakup and expressed his point of view on it. The actor said that if he and Anusha would have tried to talk and sort things out, their relationship status would have been different.

Karan said, “Agar hum baithke baat karte to sab solve ho jaata. Agar maine cheezon pe kaam kiya hota, baat ki hoti to kuch ho jaata. (If we would have talked, things would have got solved. If I would have had worked on things, then something would have happened.)” He further admitted that he had some shortcomings in the relationship and things could have worked out for them if he would have tried a little.

Shamita wished that Anusha watches whatever Karan is saying on the show. Agreeing to which, Karan said, “I hope she watches this.” But he continued, “Lekin na usko bhadkane wale bahut log hai baahar (there are many people who manipulate her).”

