Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Pins Pratik Sehajpal To The Ground During Task

Big Boss 15, the controversial reality show on Colors TV, is gaining popularity through new twists and turns every day. The contestants in this season are really strong and the competition keeps getting tougher with each passing day. In the latest episode, Karan Kundrra got physical with co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal over a task.

A couple of days ago, all the inmates of the main house of Bigg Boss were demoted to the ‘jungle’ setting because of a misdemeanor. Now that everyone is living in the ‘jungle’, things seem to have turned really tough for them. In the latest episode, there was again a breach of rules by the contestants. Because of this, Bigg Boss cut off the gas supply of the kitchen. Afterwards, the contestants were divided into two groups and asked to perform a task. The ones who won would gain entry to the main house.

However, this is where things went wrong again. Contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra got physical and Karan locked Pratik in a choke-hold, slamming him to the ground.

The task was a chance for the ‘jungle dwellers’ to take entry into the main house. And it was also announced that the winning team would get Rs 5 lakh which would be deducted from the amount won by the final winner of Bigg Boss 15. However, Jay Bhanushali said that he is not in favor of deducting Rs 5 lakh from anyone’s winning amount.

In the ‘paper cutting’ task that followed, Kundrra was seen holding Pratik by the neck and tackling him to the ground. This has sparked an outrage among Pratik’s fans on social media, who are voicing their demand to evict Kundrra.

They are also slamming Tejaswi Prakash for defending Kundrra by calling his actions ‘wrestling moves’. A fan said that Tejaswi takes stands based on her convenience. They are also calling out Bigg Boss for their apparent bias in favour of Kundrra,

