Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Questions Tejasswi Prakash's Friendship With Vishal Kotian

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s connection have been one of the major highlights of the current season of Bigg Boss. However, things don’t seem to be fine between TejRan, a term coined by their fans to address both. The latest promo of Bigg Boss 15 shows the couple going through trust issues and the root seems to be eliminated contestant Vishal Kotian. Tejasswi had accepted Vishal as a good friend sometime back in the show and Vishal, too, prioritised her over everyone, even Shamita Shetty, who he called his sister. When Teja says these things to Rashami Desai, Karan and Umar Riaz seems shocked. Later, Karan is seen telling Tejasswi that she always knew what kind of a person he is and she is just doing it for the sake of the game. He also questioned her if she was sure of Vishal’s loyalty towards her.

Karan said, “Terko pata tha starting se ki uska game kya hai wo kaisa insaan hai. Were you ok with him or you were just doing it for the game?" He adds that Tejasswi dealt with Vishal very conveniently.

Meanwhile, talking of trust issues, Rashami and Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who are good friends and former Bigg Boss participants, also had a misunderstanding leading to a fight. The wild card entrants, who earlier displayed a close friendship, turned foes after a heated discussion.

The remaining participants of Bigg Boss 15 are Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Umar Riaz, Rajiv Adatia, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh.

