Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Says He Wants to Get Married, 'I Don't Want to Be 55-60 and Not Have...'

Actor Karan Kundrra has opened up about his marriage plans on Bigg Boss 15. The actor said that he is open to getting married as he doesn’t want to stay alone when he will be 55 or 60. Karan recently had an ugly breakup with VJ Anusha Dandekar. The duo was in a serious relationship for more than three years.

The actor spilled the beans on his marriage plans while having a conversation with his fellow housemates Shamita Shetty and Jay Bhanushali. He said that he doesn’t want his kids to grow up in compact spaces of big cities. When Shamita asked him if he has any marriage plans, he said that he definitely wants to tie the knot. He said, “I don’t want to be 55-60 and not have somebody to rely on." Karan further said that he doesn’t want to feel lonely any day. The actor said that the COVID-19 pandemic made him realise the importance of having a partner and family.

Anusha Dandekar Reveals ‘Direct Reason’ for Breakup from Karan Kundrra: ‘We Deserve More Honesty’

Karan Kundrra, who is known for being a gang leader of MTV Roadies and the host of Love School 2, was also seen having a candid conversation with Simba Nagpal, Ieshaan Sehgal and Umar Riaz. While the four of them spoke about what they have been doing in the Bigg Boss house and how their life inside and outside is poles apart, Karan mentioned how he has never done any household work in his own house and while he is inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, he is cleaning toilets.

Meanwhile, it was not long ago that Anusha Dandekar shared a long note on Instagram confirming the news of her break-up with Karan. She indirectly stated that Karan “cheated and lied to" her and owed her an apology.

