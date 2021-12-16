Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Tells Tejasswi Prakash 'Mujhse Nahi Ho Raha' as They Fight Over Shamita Shetty

Things are taking an interesting turn in the Bigg Boss 15 house after the inclusion of the five wildcard contestants. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, who formed a liking towards each other in the show are also going through a rough patch now. After a fight with Teja, Shamita Shetty talks to Karan about her and tells him that she has not been taking her loss in a task in a positive way. She asks Karan whether he is seeing everything that is going on.

While they converse, Teja walks in and asks them whether they are talking about her, to which Karan replies yes. She then stands beside Karan and asks them to continue talking about her in front of her. Following this Shamita walks away and it leads to an argument between TejRan.

He confronts her about her behaviour, to which she replies that Shamita always takes him to a corner to talk to him. Karan replies that he shares a bond with the former and can’t spoil that. His reply irks her who then taunts him and sarcastically gives him the ‘permission’ to talk to her.

This seemed like the final nail on the coffin as an agitated Karan replies, “Don’t give me permission to do things. I will do what I want." The fight continues and Teja tells him that if she doesn’t come to speak to him after this then he should consider this to be an end of their bond.

Later in the night, Karan and Teja have another conversation where the former tells the latter, “Mujhse nahin ho raha, baahar jaakar dekhenge. I don’t think this is my cup of tea."

Karan said that he is giving up on his own self and doesn’t want to be her weakness. However, this conversation leads to a heartwarming moment as Teja jokingly says that they broke up even before she could say ‘I Love You’ to him. She added that she could feel he loves her when he was talking about leaving.

