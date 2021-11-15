Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra's Friend Clears Air Around His Rumoured Relationship With Yogita Bihani

Karan Kundrra has been leading headlines for his ongoing stint in Bigg Boss 15. One of the major points of discussion in the house has been the actor’s romance with co-contestant Tejasswi Prakash. The two have grown fond of each other over the last couple of weeks. In more recent times, the duo has confessed their feelings to each other. They have earned the moniker TejRan as well.

Recently, rumours of Karan’s affair with his former co-star Yohita Bihani started doing the rounds. Fan pages and media outlets claimed that Karan is dating Yogita outside the Bigg Boss house. The two actors have worked together in the television show Dil Hi To Hai. Karan and Yogita were also reportedly planning to marry in the coming few months.

Now, TejRan fans have slammed the rumours, suggesting that Yogita is a friend of Karan and they are just co-workers. Karan’s close friend, Roshni Patel has clarified this on Twitter. She shunned the rumours saying that there is no truth to them. In a series of tweets, she explained that the allegations can affect Karan’s family, too.

Advertisement

“I’m sorry I had to make this announcement but do know his mom and dad and family are watching so please respect that. They are not on social media much and it’s upsetting. The family only believes in spreading love,” read one of her tweets.

In June, Karan marked 3 years of Dil Hi To Hai with a picture with Yogita. The show ended its third season in September last year. The actor captioned it, "Happy whatever, in Ritwik Noon style cheers to 3”

Before Bigg Boss, Karan has worked with Tejasswi in the Flipkart show Ladies vs Gentlemen. He also spoke about his former girlfriend, Anusha Dandekar in the house.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.