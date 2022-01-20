Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra’s Mom Reacts To Salman Khan's 'Toxic Boyfriend' Comment; Calls It 'Harsh'

In the ongoing season of Bigg Boss season 15, actors and contestants Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have indulged in moments of affection and heated arguments. Considering Karan’s sudden outbursts against Tejasswi, show host Salman Khan termed him as a “toxic boyfriend," in the latest episode of Weekend ka Vaar.

During last weekend’s episode, the Bollywood star told Tejasswi that Karan has never made her his priority in the game despite being her boyfriend. Salman then went on to call Karan a “toxic boyfriend" on national television. Salman’s comments certainly hurt Karan and now, his mother Suneeta Kundrra too has expressed her disapproval.

Speaking to The Times of India, Suneeta said, “I felt Salman Khan was too harsh on him. I couldn’t sleep that night." While Suneeta said this, Karan’s father SP Kundrra interjected, “She’s speaking as a mother." Describing Karan’s position in the show, Suneeta said, “If he’s helping someone, they will bash him saying why are you helping. If he plays for himself, he gets questioned about and also bashes that ‘why are you not standing for your friends’."

Suneeta said that the day Salman slammed Karan, he was asked why he doesn’t stand for Tejasswi and moments later into the show, the actress was asked to play for herself. “He’s stuck in duality," said Suneeta. The mother of the 37-year-old actor said that she was told it was Salman’s way of trying to “wake him up" and she should not feel bad about it. However, Suneeta said that she prefers her son asleep than being woken up like that on national television. Karan’s parents said they were proud of their son despite what Salman said on the show.

Bigg Boss 15 is heading to its finale. While the show was expected to end last weekend. However, Salman surprised fans by extending the show for two more weeks.

