Bigg Boss 15: Katrina Kaif Appears as Guest; Salman Khan to Make Her Reveal About Wedding with Vicky Kaushal?

The upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 will have actress Katrina Kaif and filmmaker Rohit Shetty as guests, promoting their film Sooryavanshi. In a promo shared by Colors channel on its Instagram handle, Katrina is seen interrogating the reality show host Salman Khan. In the clip, the actress asks Salman to sing a song for her and he sings ‘Oh Mere Dil Ke chain’ for her and also does some funny dance moves which leaves the actress in splits. Katrina looked beautiful in a pastel blue saree with minimal makeup.

“Aaj #BB15 ki stage par aa rahe hain @katrinakaif aur @itsrohitshetty entertainment ka tadka lagaane😍 Dekhiye #BiggBoss15 aaj raat 9:30 baje sirf #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @vootselect," Colors handle wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, Katrina is also in the news for her December wedding with her rumoured boyfriend Vicky Kaushal. The reports state that they will have a destination wedding in Rajasthan and the actress will be wearing a Sabyasachi lehenga for the big day. Talking to BollywoodLife.com, the actress addressed the reason behind the rumours. She said, “That’s a question I have for last 15 years." However, fans are hoping that Salman will be able to get the actress spill the beans about her wedding with Vicky on Bigg Boss 15.

