Bigg Boss 15: Mithun Chakraborty Says He is Possessive About Salman Khan

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 15 was filled with fun and entertainment as Salman Khan welcomed veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty on the show. He made a ‘dhamakedaar’ entry on stage by shaking a leg on his evergreen hit song Disco Dancer. The veteran actor then shared a fascinating insight of his new talent reality show Hunarbaaz - Desh Ki Shaan.

Salman Khan made the night even more special as he imitated Mithun’s famous dance steps, and asked the contestants to join him as well. Comedy power couple and hosts of Hunarbaaz, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa also entered the show.

Mithun Chakrabarty also shared his feelings on Salman and said that he loved many actors from Bollywood but his love for the Bigg Boss 15 host is unconditional. “Film industry me bahut logon se pyaar karta hoon, lekin isse zyada aur kisi se pyaar nhi karta," he was heard saying. They also shared some anecdotes from the shooting of their film Veer.

Advertisement

He also praised Salman and said that he is the most genuine, big-hearted person and added, “I love him, I’m possessive about him."

Meanwhile, in the episode, the contestants were given a task wherein they had to accuse one contestant of reaching the finale with another housemate’s support. Pratik Sehajpal accused Rakhi Sawant of being in the house only at the will of others despite not playing the game well. He also accused Karan Kundrra of manipulating others for his personal benefit. Shamita Shetty, on the other hand, faced a sharp attack from Abhijit Bichukale and Tejasswi Prakash. Abhijit said, “Nishant (Bhat) ke support ke alawa Shamita aage badh nahi sakti!" Tejasswi went a step further and added that Shamita and Pratik have never had their own game if it were not for Nishant’s support. She also taunted Nishant for turning a blind eye to his friends even when they are at fault. These accusations light the house on fire as the ugly spat of words reverberates everywhere.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.