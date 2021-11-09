Bigg Boss 15: No Truth in Family Disapproving Relationship with Meisha, Says Ieshaan Sehgaal

The Bigg Boss 15 journey has concluded for Ieshaan Sehgaal, in the same week as Meisha Iyer, with whom his affair bloomed inside the house. Ieshaan and Meisha were quick to confess their feelings for each other and stood by each other’s side right from the start till the end.

However, some misunderstanding happened when Ieshaan’s friend Rajiv Adatia entered the house as wild card contestant and claimed that his family was not approving of what was happening between them in Bigg Boss 15. After his eviction, we spoke to Ieshaan and asked him if he had the chance to clear with his family the equation with Meisha.

He replied, “All that was said is false. I’m in Mumbai right now and my sister and mother will soon be meeting Meisha, in about a week or ten days from now we will go to Delhi. They have accepted her with open arms and everything is great. It is nothing of the sort that they don’t like Meisha. They like her a lot. They even love the hashtag ‘MeiShaan’ and everything is perfect."

Adding to this, he said, “When I proposed to Meisha, I told her that I got Bigg Boss and you in the span of 35 days and I’m very grateful for this. I believe in destiny and our journey in Bigg Boss was destined to end here."

About his journey in the reality show and being referred to as a ‘Biscuit Boy’ for his abs, Ieshaan said, “I am very happy with my journey. I’ve got more love than I had expected. It was recreational for me, the stay inside the house," further adding, “I’ve got many messages addressing me as ‘biscuit boy’. All of them are saying I’ve got the best body."

During his stay, Ieshaan was also caught up in difficult circumstances like co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal provoking him by name-calling or the fight that erupted between Umar Riaz and Simba Nagpal where he tried to calm things down by intervening.

About channeling his anger and emotions, he said, “One has to control the situations very smartly. Everyone’s blood is boiling from the inside. Show’s rules dictate that physical altercation is not allowed. When Simba (Nagpal) pushed Umar (Riaz) into the pool, I was shocked that no action was taken against him. That was unfair. Umar had not abused him. It was just Simba’s assumption."

On a parting note, Ieshaan said that he sees Vishal Kotian, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz in Top 4.

