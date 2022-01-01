Bigg Boss 15: Palak Tiwari Teaches Salman Khan Dance Steps, Harsh-Bharti's Banter Light Up the New Year Special Episode

Amid the daily drama and fights of the Bigg Boss 15 housemates, the makers have made sure that the New Year party happens in a grand, happy way. From Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s fun banter to ‘Bijlee Bijlee’ fame Palak Tiwari teaching superstar Salman Khan her dance moves, the controversial reality show will see New Year celebrations with a flurry of performances and games.

The host Salman will be sharing the stage and celebrating the New Year with special guests, including actress Waluscha De Sousa, Palak Tiwari, Anu Malik, Sheykhar Ravjiani, Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair.

During the New Year special Weekend Ka Vaar, Bharti and Haarsh will play some interesting games with the housemates. They ask the female contestants to impress Abhijit Bichukale after which Devoleena, Tejasswi and Shamita try to woo him.

Meanwhile, actress Waluscha De Sousa too entertains everyone with her performance on the song ‘Bollywood Wala Dance’. Later, Anu Malik and Sheykhar Ravjiani perform some of their popular songs. Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair also have some fun moments with Salman as they tell him about the ongoing social media trends.

However, things will take a turn for the worse as the host, Salman Khan will be lecturing the contestants on their behaviour. According to the promo, Shamita Shetty and Abhijeet Bichukale will have to deal with his rage in the upcoming episode. In the viral promo, Salman is seen losing his cool at Abhijit Bichukale as he yawns in the episode, while the actor is already blasting the housemates for having the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task cancelled. He asks Abhijit if he’s tired and tells him to sleep in his room.

