Bigg Boss 15: Paras Chhabra, Pavitra Punia to Enter Salman Khan's Show to Pull Up TRP

If you are a loyal Bigg Boss fan and are sorely missing the entertainment quotient in the reality show, the makers have got it all covered for you. It was reported that Bigg Boss 13 contestant Paras Chhabra and his ex, and Big Boss 14 contestant Pavitra Punia, will be entering the show soon. Earlier, there were reports that Donal Bisht and Vidhi Pandey will enter the house, this weekend. However, the entry was called off at the last moment due to some unknown reasons. Now, as per the latest developments, Paras and Pavitra will be entering the house as challengers.

According to India.com, the two have been tasked up to pull up the drowning TRP of the controversial reality show. The creative team came up with the idea of sending the duo inside the house, as both Pavitra and Paras had been quite entertaining in their respective seasons. They are known for their out-of-the-box and unpredictable gameplay. Another reason behind the move is to heat up the equations between Pavitra and Pratik Sehajpal, who is one of the contestants in the ongoing season.

Advertisement

Fans are well aware that both Pratik and Paras have dated Pavitra in the past. As of now, Pavitra is currently in a live-in relationship with actor Ejaz Khan. The two met inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and love blossomed between them. The two dated for a while and are now in a steady relationship. A source told the news portal that Paras and Pavitra will make the show spicier, and the makers are sure that the duo will not leave any stone unturned to make sure that their presence is being felt inside the house.

Though Paras and Pavitra have not confirmed the news yet, the upcoming episode of Weekend Ka Vaar will definitely bring in some big twists in the game. Therefore, Bigg Boss fans should buckle up for extensive drama in the coming episodes.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.