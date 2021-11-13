Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz Get into Physical Fight; Leaves Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh Scared

Another argument broke out between Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Umar Riaz. In a new promo shared by the channel on its Instagram handle, actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh, who are there to promote their film Bunty Aur Babli 2 along with Rani Mukerji, play a task with the housemates wherein they have to pick a contestant whom they don’t want to see in the house and pour muddy water on them.

In the video, Umar is seen picking Pratik and saying that he isn’t required because he just keeps yelling all the time and has no identity of his own. The latter is seen giving him back by saying that even he too, does not have any identity except that he is Karan Kundrra’s friend. He is also seen throwing muddy water on Umar outside the task and getting into physical fight. Karan is seen intervening and stopping the fight. Siddhant and Sharvari are shocked to see the housemates acting violently.

In yesterday’s episode, too, the two were seen getting into war of words with each other over house duties. Umar angrily yells at Pratik that he only talks and has no substance. The latter counters, “Mera muh hai, main kuch bhi bolunga!" Umar threatens him, “Zyaada ud raha hai na? Tere par kaat dunga!"

Meanwhile, in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, premiering Saturday, Salman Khan will school both Pratik and Umar.

