Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal Needs to Reinvent His Strategy Altogether for a Better Chance at Winning

Without a doubt, one of the housemates who have created an impact in the ongoing Bigg Boss 15 is Pratik Sehajpal. The model-actor has put the experience of his previous reality show stints to good use and seems to be on a track to doing really well in the Salman Khan-hosted show, which is now halfway through.

Even though Pratik has been one of the top-contenders in the show, his game plan has stayed the same and after over seven weeks, a pattern is evident. He really needs to up the ante otherwise the trophy stays far from his reach.

We decode why despite doing everything right, Pratik’s performance has been stale and relies on cause and effect.

>Pratik reliance on others makes him dependent

Pratik’s game revolves around one other person apart from him. Initially, he had a huge fight with Jay Bhanushali and they exchanged bitter words. He somehow came out looking innocent. Then, he made a relationship with Akasa Singh and used to sabotage her with his opinions. His one constant friend has been Nishant on the show, whose support has got him out of tricky situations. After this, he had a huge fight with his ‘mentor’ Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz on different occasions. A pattern emerges here. Pratik seems reliant on the other person and his provocation strategy makes him visible more than others.

>No strong relationships

Pratik has been a loner throughout the game. His friend has only been Nishant who sides with him even when he is in the wrong. They have been co-contestants on Bigg Boss OTT as well. He has no other relations in the game and going forward, it will be tricky for his and Nishant’s survival if others decide to target them.

>Victim card strategy overdone

Pratik has always been found using foul language. But he tries to come out in the clean by playing the victim every time. When he recently had a huge fight with Karan, instead of backing off, he kept coming on his face then claimed to have been hurt. Not just that, in verbal fights with Tejasswi, Rajiv and Shamita, he tries to pin everything on them and once again becomes the victim. He is a smooth talker but not to the extent that this game plan does not become evident.

>No real strategy in tasks

Pratik has not been able to showcase smartness in most of the tasks. He plays with passion and strength but when it comes to playing the game and seeing it to a logical end, he has been seen creating stalemate if things do not turn out in his favour. At times, this may be a good strategy but it irks the other housemates and the viewers. Compromise is a quality of the strong and Pratik lacks this.

>No fun side to his personality

Pratik has winning qualities but his fun side is either hidden or intentionally subdued. He is not seen smiling or in jest most of the time and tries to be serious even when the situation does not require it. When cracking unsavory jokes on others, like Rajiv, he tries to laugh at other people’s expense. This side to his personality is not likeable at all.

