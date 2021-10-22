Bigg Boss 15: Pratik Sehajpal's Sister is 'Sleepless' After Witnessing Karan Kundrra Choke Slamming Her Brother

Pratik Sehajpal’s sister Prerna called out Karan Kundrra for choke slamming her brother during money printing task in Bigg Boss 15. Taking to Twitter, Prerna shared an old clip of Karan getting physically violent with a participant during Roadies audition. She wrote, “Setting an example of a Mentor? Physical violence against anyone is wrong, be it any1! Yesterday I really couldn’t sleep thinking if my brother @realsehajpal is hurt! The Channel will surely take this up I am sure cuz they are very responsible @ColorsTV @justvoot I believe in you."

Besides Prerna, actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan also slammed Karan for getting physically violent during the task. She tweeted, “I’m just shocked !!!!!! Basically no rules in the house anymore, jo popular hai unke liye koi rules nahi , jo naya aya usko sirf dhakke ke liye nishkaasit .. utha ke hard ground pe patakna hinsa nahi ????? #Mindblown #bb15 aur hadd toh ye hai ke episode ke title mein pratik goes."

In the task, Pratik and Karan were in opposite teams. While Pratik was paired with Jay Bhanushali, Karan was playing with Tejasswi Prakash. As Pratik tried to stop Karan and Tejasswi from printing money, Karan got physically violent with him. Jay jumped in and stopped him from attacking his partner. The other teams were - Umar Riaz and Afsana Khan, Shamita Shetty and Vishal Kotian, Simba Nagpal and Akasa Singh.

Meanwhile, Shamita, Vishal, Karan, Tejassi have entered the main house by winning the round 1 and 2 of the money printing task. Nishant Bhat, who is the captain, announced them as the winners.

