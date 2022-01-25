Bigg Boss 15 Promo: Karan Kundra Explains the Worst Thing About Tejasswi Prakash - Video

The finale of Bigg Boss 15 is near, and viewers have started picking their next winner. Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, as of now, are being seen as the top contenders for the title. Meanwhile, the makers have shared the promo video in which an RJ is seen asking questions of the members of the house.

At the beginning of the promo video, when RJ tells Rakhi Sawant that “Entertainment ke naam par kabhi kabhi ap zada over kardeti hai," she says, “Mai over nahin karti hu, mai koi tarazu leke nhi baithti ki aaj chaar kilo entertainment karna hai, 5 kilo entertainment karna hai."

The promo video was shared on Voot’s official Instagram account and has received 27,000 likes so far. The caption of the post reads, “RJ ne shoot kiye questions pe questions, kya junglewasi ke answers kar payenge inko convince?"

>Changing feelings of Nishant:

In the promo video, we can see that another RJ asked Nishant about calling Prateek self-centred and Shamita fake. The RJ asked Nishant the reason behind these changing feelings. Nishant replied, “Questions have been raised on all my actions. A lot of things have been overlooked as their emotions are being taken care of but when it comes to my emotions why there is a need to point it out".

>Tejaswi accused of playing victim card:

Tejaswi was accused by the RJ that she played the victim card in the game. she responded, “I am not a victim. I consider myself a strong contestant." After this, when the RJ asked Karan and Teja about the things they both find the worst about each other, Karan replied that sometimes Tejashwi forgets that I exist, which feels strange.

