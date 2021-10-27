Bigg Boss 15: Rajiv Adatia Hints at Past Relationship During Fight With Ieshaan Sehgaal

Bigg Boss 15 has kept us hooked as new drama unfolds on a daily basis. Rajiv Adatia entered the house as a new wildcard contestant. A lot of people in the house, including Shamita Shetty, Karan Kundrra, and Ieshaan Sehgal share a close bond with him, as they have known him for years. But ever since Rajiv entered the show, a tension was felt between him and Ieshaan. In the October 27 episode, Ieshaan and Rajiv will be seen getting into a massive verbal argument after Ieshaan confronted him for his rude behaviour. Ieshaan advised Rajiv to keep both the relationships different – the one Ieshaan has with Miesha Iyer, and the other he has with Rajiv.

Rajiv said that the bond they share is very special in the outside world. While he was completing his sentence, Ieshaan intervenes and said, “Meri Image Kharab Ho Rahi Hai (My image is getting spoiled).” Rajiv went on to say, “Mera Muh Mat Khula. Tujhe Kya Lagta Hai, Bahar Kya Hua Tha? (Don’t make me speak, What do you think happened outside.)” The statements stunned Ieshaan for a moment but he soon gathered himself. Despite Karan warning Rajiv to not bring outside world relations or matters inside the house, the latter continued to lash out at Ieshaan.

Ieshaan and Rajiv know each other for a few years and according to Rajiv, they still share a close bond. Earlier, Ieshaan told Miesha that he is bisexual and was dating Rajiva few years back.

Meanwhile, the captaincy task is going on inside the house. The housemates were divided into two teams, while Shamita and Karan were the sanchalak. Team A had Vishal Kotian, Jay Bhanushali, Afsana Khan, Ieshaan, Akasa, and Umar Riaz, and Team B had Tejasswi Prakash, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Simba Nagpal, and Rajiv.

The teams had to torture the opposite team and move them from the blocksthey were standing in. In October 26 episode, Team B was not able to remove any member of Team A. Therefore, if Team A has to win the task and have to remove just one member of Team B in today’s episode.

