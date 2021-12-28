Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant Tells Karan Kundrra to Marry Tejasswi Prakash, This is How He Reacts

With only a couple of weeks left for the finale, relationships and equations are changing like anything in Bigg Boss 15. Actors Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra who started liking each other after entering the show have also seen several ups and downs in their relationship. However, in one of the recent episodes, the former said out loud that she is in love with the latter, which came as a huge relief to TejRan fans. Now, contestant Rakhi Sawant has suggested the two should get married.

While talking to Karan, Rakhi said, “mai kya bol rahi hoon, ladki bahut acchi hai. Sab kuch accha hai. March me tere ko bola hai shaadi ka, isi see kar le."

Karan blushed listening to Rakhi and said that little did he know that he would fall in love in this show? “Main kal Teju ko yahi bol raha tha ‘Teju hum pehle andar ghusne me dare hue the andar ja k kya hoga.. ab mai dara hua hoon jaa ke kya hoga."

Meanwhile, Rakhi Sawant’s husband Ritesh got eliminated recently. Until their entry, people were doubtful about Rakhi’s marriage. Ritesh is an NRI software professional, who hails from Bihar and currently lives in Belgium. Well, despite his presence on the show, people are in disbelief that he is Rakhi’s husband. Things went south when pictures of him along with his wife Snigdha Priya and a son went viral. In an interview with ETimes, Snigdha had stated that he was still married to her, and she was taken aback on seeing him as Rakhi’s husband.

Now, after his eviction, Ritesh admitted that he is not divorced yet, but people who think that he is morally wrong should first listen to his side of the story too. He said, “Just because a woman has levelled allegations against a man, it doesn’t mean he ought to be wrong." The former Bigg Boss 15 contestant said that he has been tight-lipped because he does not intend to talk about his personal life. Ritesh mentioned that he was also quiet for the sake of his child. “Isne meri life kharaab kar dee hai par main apne bachche ki nahi karna chahta. (She has spoiled my life, I don’t spoil my child’s life)," he added.

