Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant to Bring Husband Ritesh in Salman Khan's Show

Bollywood entertainer and Bigg Boss 14 participant Rakhi Sawant will be changing the map of Bigg Boss 15 as she is entering the show as a wild card contestant along with former Bigg Boss participants Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee. To make things even more interesting the actress’ husband Ritesh will also be making his appearance in the show. In a promo shared by the channel, she can be seen crying inside the Bigg Boss 14 house as she remembers her husband.

Then, the video moves forward to show her saying that her wait has finally ended as the entire world will get to see Ritesh in Bigg Boss. She then walks towards a man whose face is not revealed to the camera.

Sources said that Rakhi, who caught the nation’s attention with her antics in the opening season of Bigg Boss, has been quarantined with Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee in preparation for her entry into the house. Reportedly, the makers are planning to bring in Rakhi because another wild card Abhijit Bichukale, who was supposed to enter the house on Monday, has tested positive for Covid. In fact, Rashami and Devo’s entries have also been delayed because of him.

For Rakhi, who now doubles as a politician affiliated with the Republican Party of India faction headed by Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athavale, the Bigg Boss house is familiar territory, for she was a part of it in the previous season as a challenger and finalist.

