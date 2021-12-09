Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Shouts At Her, Says He is Bored of Her

There have been lots of questions about Rakhi and Ritesh’s relationship ever since they entered the Bigg Boss 15 house. The difference in their point of view is something the audience has taken notice of.

Recently, Ritesh got upset with Rakhi when the latter was merely trying to explain the game. She asked him not to get influenced by Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Rashami Desai.

After looking at Ritesh’s game, Rakhi tried to explain to him that he would eventually get ditched in whatever he was doing. Rakhi said that she is a good player and also knows the game well while her husband Ritesh is still new in the Bigg Boss house.

Ritesh accepted the fact that he was new to the game but when Rakhi kept saying the same thing he got annoyed. Just when other contestants were busy in the “Ticket to Finale task", Ritesh lost his temper at Rakhi.

Ritesh shouted that he had understood what she was trying to say and didn’t have to be told, again and again, adding that she better not come to him. After this transpired on national TV, Rakhi immediately turned around and left from there. However, the two did talk about it again and expressed their anger.

Rakhi told Ritesh that he had gotten influenced by Devoleena and Rashami and that’s why was not listening to her. This led to Riteih losing his temper again. He said that he would go and request Bigg Boss to take him out of the show. He said that he is bored with Rakhi now. Shamita, who was also sitting there, advised the two not to fight like this on National television.

