Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh Won't Attend Finale Because of...

Bigg Boss 15 is now only a few episodes away from the finale. To win the much-coveted show, everyone seems to be on the top of their game. Rakhi Sawant is one of the contenders for the trophy and prize money. However, there’s a sad development.

Rakhi’s husband Ritesh, who was expected to make an appearance in the finale, has said that he won’t be making it because of prior commitments.

“I won’t be attending the finale since I won’t be in Mumbai during that time," Ritesh said when asked if he would return home for the finale. “I have an important meeting scheduled on the day of the finale. As a result, I’ll have to travel. I lost a lot of money when I was in the house. There’s a 90% possibility I won’t be able to make it to the finale," Ritesh, who was also a contestant this season, said.

Advertisement

“Rakhi is a genuine entertainer," Ritesh said about his wife’s performance. “She deserves to win. Rakhi is good. Rakhi is so natural when it comes to entertaining others. It takes a certain kind of talent to lower oneself down to entertain others. She possesses that characteristic. Rakhi was making everyone in the Bigg Boss house laugh when her mother was admitted to the hospital."

Advertisement

Tejashwi Prakash, Nishant Bhatt, Prateek Sahajpal, Karan Kundrra, Rakhi Sawant, Shamita Shetty, have got the ticket-to-finale. Rashmi Desai was the last contestant to get the ticket to the finale, while Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Abhijit Bichukale were eliminated.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.