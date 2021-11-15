Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Pens Open Letter to Fans After Quitting Show, Talks About ShaRa

Bigg Boss OTT contestant Raqesh Bapat, who had entered Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card participant had to leave the show midway because of medical issues, and had to be hospitalised last week. While her partner Shamita Shetty and the rest of the housemates were under the impression that he would return once his health improves, host Salman Khan informed on Sunday that he will not be returning as he wants to rest. On Monday morning, the Tum Bin actor took to social media to pen a gratitude note for his fans and said that had it not been for his health, he would have entertained us all.

With the Instagram post, Raqesh confirmed that he will not be returning to the show. He started his post by calling his fans his family. He also talked about the love Shamita and he received. He wrote, “I formed a special connection through this journery which has become precious, one which you guys have with love named ‘ShaRa’. We both are proud to have all of you in our lives and for us the Lens of positivity is most important! So keep the positivity flowing…Remember if it wasn’t for my health I would be entertaining you inside the house. I never wanted to leave without a proper goodbye but little did I know in that pain, that it will become my exit! Yet all I can say is this was one small part of the journey, our connection continues for a life time as I’m looking forward to being back on my feet soon to entertain all of you! Que Sera Sera… Lots of Love, RaQ."

When Salman Khan informed in the Weekend Ka Vaar episdeo that Raqesh will not be coming back, Shamita was taken aback. She was later seen talking about this with her close friend and former Bigg Boss OTT contestant eha Bhasin. She was not pleased with Raqesh not coming back and said that whenever things get difficult, he tends to run away.

Meanwhile, it has also been learnt that Shamita Shetty has exited the show due to medical reasons. The actress’ mother Sunanda Shetty took to Twitter yesterday to confirm the news. she shared a picture of Shamita with her sister Shilpa and Sunanda and wrote, “Hi ALL Shamzis loved ones - United we stand& r strong,calm down Shamzis med tests reqd -she wl b back soon. Pl send her yr love,light protection & blessings as I believe it’s v powerful.luv you all..❤️ #ShamitaShetty #ShaRa #Shamitastribe #BiggBoss15 #OrmaxMedia #Shamita"

Shamita Shetty was seen wearing kinesiology tapes around her cervical spine in the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 15. She also suffered a hairline fracture in her finger during a task.

