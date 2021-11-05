Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat Reunites with Shamita Shetty as He Enters with Neha Bhasin as Wild Card

After creating a solid impact on the OTT format, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat have entered the Bigg Boss house on Diwali. Actress Shamita Shetty, who is currently inside the Bigg Boss 15 house, extended Diwali wishes to her family as well as to her Bigg Boss OTT connection Raqesh Bapat’s family. The pair took to the house camera to wish and thank their fans for supporting them.

Raqesh can be heard saying that finally their fans’ wishes came true and he is reunited with Shamita. In the clip, the two look quite happy. Shamita looks stunning in a pastel shade embellished lehenga while Raqesh can be seen donning a baby pink kurta.

Shamita had been missing Raqesh in the show and now as he entered the Bigg Boss house, her happiness is quite evident. Their fans and followers have shown their excitement. One of the users wrote, “Raq aya toh sham ki face par alag hi hasi aya hai. I am so happy." Another user commented, “Beautiful jodi look so perfect together, bless you both."

Raqesh and Shamita came closer during Bigg Boss OTT. Raqesh entered the house dressed as a gorilla and kissed Shamita from the back. The moment Shamita looked back, she jumped with happiness as she found Raqesh standing in front of her. She couldn’t control her emotions and showered Raqesh with hugs and kisses. Shamita’s brother Rajiv Adatia too was extremely happy to see him in the house.

While Shamita welcomed Raqesh with hugs and kisses, Neha was seen making a stern change in her behaviour towards Pratik Sehajpal. She was seen restricting him from hugging her. Neha and Pratik were seen sharing a very close bond during their OTT stint. However, this time, it looks like the singer is not in a mood to be involved in any kind of controversy.

