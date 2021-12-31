Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai in Tears After Rakhi Sawant Talks About Her Divorce With Nandish Sandhu

Rashami Desai’s personal life has been in the news quite a few times over the years. Be it her divorce with Nandish Sandhu or breakup with Arhaan Khan on Bigg Boss 13, a lot has been said and written about her love life. And, the latest episode of Bigg Boss 15 witnessed another weak moment of the actress owing to a discussion about her ugly divorce.

In a close conversation, Rakhi Sawant asked Rashami about the reason behind her divorce from Nandish. Rashami refused to divulge any information and said that she wouldn’t talk about it as it might impact the other person’s (Nandish) life. Later, Rashami was seen crying while sitting at the poolside in the garden area. Rashami bared her heart out to Umar and revealed that the topic about her marriage and Nandish still hurts her and scares her.

Rashami and Nandish fell in love with each other on the sets of popular soap opera Uttaran and tied the knot in 2012. However, soon problems cropped up in their marital life which led to a divorce.

According to Rashami, she was not herself during her marriage with Nandish, highlighting that she became depressed. “There used to be numbness in me. I was in depression and no one understood or took care of me. There was nobody to acknowledge my issue. My childhood was troubled, but thankfully my professional life was good. My personal life was messy but I realised that I am not answerable to anyone but me," the actress had said in an interview earlier this year. Rashami had also complained that she was judged a lot by a section of people for her decision to move on.

