Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Misses Umar Riaz, Asks Devoleena Bhattacharjee If He Would Return

Big Boss season 15 saw the eviction of Umar Riaz earlier this week, which left many contestants and fans divided. Umar’s close friends in the house Rashami Desai and Karan Kundrra were quite affected by his exit. On Tuesday’s episode, the television actress was seen discussing Umar’s elimination with fellow housemate Devoleena Bhattacharjee during which she confessed she misses him.

Soon after the lights were on in the Bigg Boss house, Rashami and Devoleena were seen sipping a hot beverage in their night suits. That is when Rashami asked Devoleena, “Umar aayega? (Will Umar come back)." Rashami followed up the question by asking Devoleena to answer in yes or no. A hopeful Devoleena replied, “Aana toh chahiye, aur agar aayega to issi waqt pe aayega. (He should come back and if he is going to return he should be here at this time)."

Rashami then said, “I miss him a lot." Devoleena replied, “Of course and after what happened yesterday, you will miss him more but you have to come out of it." On Monday, Rashami was nominated for the weekly eviction by Karan. Rashami informed Devoleena that she discussed her nomination with Karan.

A surprised Devoleena asked, “Really, what did he say?" The 35-year-old actress replied, “Nothing. Short term memory loss." Rashami said Karan nominated her on the basis of what the show’s host Salman Khan said during the latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The actress added that Karan believed she was playing for fellow contestant Shamita Shetty.

Rashami and Umar had forged a special friendship during the course of the show. Rashami’s team even shared a sweet picture of the two on Instagram soon after Umar was evicted. The caption to the picture read, “Yea Dosti (this friendship), the bond is and will always be better and stronger and we as team and family want to thank you Umar Riaz. You truly are a gem and we are so glad we got to know you more from the show."

Have you watched the latest episode of Bigg Boss season 15 yet?

