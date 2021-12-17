Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai Says 'I Love You' to Umar Riaz Amid Ugly Fight With Devoleena

Bigg Boss 15 wild card Rashami Desai expressed her feelings for co-contestant Umar Riaz during the Ticket To Finale task by cupping his face and declaring: “I love you." Rashami did that while having a heated argument with Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who often accuses the ‘Uttran’ actress of not spending enough time with her and always being around Umar.

In the previous episode, when Abhijit Bichukale asked Devoleena for a kiss on his cheek, she warned him not to cross the line. Tejasswi Prakash stood up for Devoleena, but Rashami was not in her favour. Rashami, in fact, told Devoleena that she should know how to draw the line and that if she kept getting overfriendly all the time, others would not know their boundaries with her.

Tejasswi countered Rashami by telling her off. “You go and even hang out with those about whom you keep backbiting." Rashami then reminded Tejasswi that Devoleena had defended Abhijit when he called her (Rashami) “a gutter".

In the course of this argument, Devoleena said to Rashami that if she liked Umar Riaz, why she didn’t dare to say this to him. To answer Devoleena, Rashami walked up to Umar, held his face and said: “I love you."

Later, she challenged Devoleena: “What will you say now?" She went on to call Devoleena an opportunist. Tejasswi later asked Rashami if she really liked Umar. Rashami replied that she never thought about it, but yes, she connected well with him.

