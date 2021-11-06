Bigg Boss 15: Ridhi Dogra Wishes Well for Ex-husband Raqesh Bapat as He Enters House as Wildcard

Bigg Boss 15 welcomed two wild entries in the house in the latest episode. Bigg Boss OTT contestants — Raqesh Bapat and Neha Bhasin — surprised everyone as they made their way inside the BB house amid cheers. The singer who shares close friendship bond with Shamita Shetty was seen hugging her. Just then, Raqesh decided to surprise his special one from behind. The actor entered, garbed in a gorilla costume, took off his mask and hugged and kissed Shamita. On seeing him, she was taken by surprise and tears of joy started flowing. Before he hugged her again, Raqesh said, “I love you.”

A video of the epic reunion was shared by Raqesh’s team online and also retweeted by his former wife, actress Ridhi Dogra. Sharing the clip, she wrote on Twitter, “Play Well. Be Well.”

Raqesh and Shamita’s romance picked up pace in the Bigg Boss OTT house. Their growing proximity was noticed by all and alsoapproved by Ridhi, who supported Raqesh on a few occasions. The couple were married for seven years before they split in 2017.

Shamita’s team recently shared a video on Instagram in which she and Raqesh are seen wishing everyone on Diwali. “Our favourite jodi #ShaRa sends love from the BB house. Happy Diwali and Happy New Year to family, friends and to all you lovely online fam,” reads the caption.

Last month, Raqesh posted a loved up photo with Shamita and wrote, “Missing vibes.”

During a recent interview with India Today, Raqesh revealed that he was supposed to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 from the beginning. He wanted to take some time off after his stint in the digital version of the show and also take care of other commitments. He also said that he feels Shamita is very real and genuine and that he would want to see her lift the trophy.

