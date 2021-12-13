Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Asks Umar Riaz to Not Follow 'Dim-witted' Asim; Himanshi Khurana Hits Back

Salman Khan chastised Umar Riaz for his arrogant behaviour in the house on Bigg Boss 15 Weekend Ka Vaar. Salman schooled some of the contestants for their equations with the women in the house, namely Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Rajiv Adatia. The host not only pulled Umar up for some of his actions in the house, but also for attempting to emulate his “baddimaag" (dim-witted) brother, Asim Riaz, who was the Bigg Boss 13 runner-up.

The host first questioned Umar for not behaving according to his profession, and instead of getting carried away in the show. Salman told him, “Tum doctor ho, tum mein koi tameez nahi hai, dimaag nahi hai, sense nahi hai tum mein, kya yeh jahilpanti dikha rahe ho. You are educated and not like this outside the house. You think your numbers will increase for acting like this. Izzat kamaoge, shauharat automatically mil jayegi. You are a damn good human being…"

However, when things started to seem particularly offensive for Umar was when Salman used adjectives for his brother Asim during the weekend episode. Asim, too, used to be pulled up for his aggression several times during Bigg Boss 13.

Comparing the two brothers, the host said, “Asim baddimag tha…aisa hona chahiye. Yeh dekho dono bhaiyon mein fark. Ek season mein woh ladta tha jhagadta tha, aur isko dekho kitna suljha hua insaan hai yeh. Yeh nahi chahiye aapko? Ya aapko Asim ke footsteps pe jaana hai…cheekhna, chilana, poke karna."

While Umar kept quiet when he was being scolded, viewers didn’t take it all very quietly. According to them, the host could’ve made the point without dragging his brother Asim. Asim’s girlfriend and former Bigg Boss contestant Himanshi Khurana also took an indirect dig at Salman.

Himanshi tweeted, “This is wrong… One person has done his job or apka show bb13 over ho gya… stop dragging his name… tab yahi Asim He-Man tha #weloveasimriaz Aisa lag raha bhaiyo ke beech me rift create kar rahe (It seems they’re tyring to create a rift between the two brothers)." (sic)

In the past too, Salman Khan has used Umar’s profession of a doctor to make a point about his behaviour in the house. Fans showed their disapproval during those instances as well. It remains to be seen whether this narrative regarding Umar continues in the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes too.

