Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan Bashing Jay Bhanushali A Hint For Latter That He Got Least Audience Votes?

Bigg Boss 15’s Weekend Ka Vaar Saturday episode saw Salman Khan losing his cool at Jay Bhanushali. Salman told Jay off for doing nothing on the show. The Bollywood superstar said that the TV actor’s contribution is absolute zero even if the latter is making noise in the house.

Salman further said that Jay has still not been able to judge the game and speaks up for things that are pointless. “You came first in the house and till now, you have not been able to understand the game. You just make noise but there is no valid reasoning to it. It doesn’t matter if you stay or leave," Salman told Jay.

According to a report in BollywoodLife, Salman’s scolding could be an apparent hint to Jay that the TV actor reportedly received the least number of votes in this week’s nominations and it’s about time that he pulls his socks up.

The report has quoted a tweet which states that Jay has got a measly 6 per cent vote this week. He’s been nominated alongside Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin, Rajiv Adatia, Pratik Sehajpal, and Simba Nagpal.

Even Simba Nagpal, who has had a slow start, has managed to get 8 per cent votes which is surprising. Salman Khan has reminded Jay Bhanushali that he needs to do more. Salman even said that Jay’s elimination wouldn’t change any dynamics in the show as the latter has not even been able to make any friends on the show so far and nobody cares about him.

In his defence, he has said that he does raise his voice for the right things but he cannot get aggressive without a reason.

